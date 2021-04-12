Bafta reveals why James Bond star Dame Diana Rigg was missing from 'in memoriam'

Bafta awards revealed why James Bond star Dame Diana Rigg was missing from ‘in memoriam’ tribute Comment Sabrina Barr Sunday.

The Game of Thrones star Dame Diana passed away at the age of 82. Following her demise, some people may have expected to see her honoured ‘in memoriam’ segment at the film awards.

People expressed their surprise when the actress did not appear in the montage, which featured individuals including Prince Philip, Dame Barbara Windsor, Chadwick Boseman and Cicely Tyson.

In response to one person’s tweet, the Bafta Twitter account wrote: ‘Diana Rigg features in our online records,’ including a link to a page about the late actor on the Bafta website.

The tweet continued: ‘We also want to honour her for her most influential work in TV and so she will be included in the next Television Awards broadcast.’

In addition to Dame Diana, people watching the Baftas, questioned why fellow James Bond actor Honor Blackman also did not feature in the ‘in memoriam’ tribute