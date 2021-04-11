Husband´s death has left 'huge void' for Queen Elizabeth: Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew on Sunday said Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip.

Andrew, the couple´s second son, said following family prayers at Windsor Castle that his mother was "contemplating" her husband´s passing after his death on Friday aged 99.

"We´ve lost almost the grandfather of the nation and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother who´s feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.

Andrew said, “We are all feeling a great sense of loss but at the same time the tributes have been absolutely amazing,” he told reporters on Sunday in Windsor. “I just want to say how grateful I am, we are, for these tributes.

He added, “He was a remarkable man. I loved him as a father.

“The queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person, and she described his passing as a miracle. And she’s contemplating, I think is the way that I would put it. She described it as having left a huge void in her life but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we’re there to support her.”