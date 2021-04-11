close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
Demi Lovato flexes her skills on ‘One Word Songs’ with Jimmy Fallon

Demi Lovato flexes her skills on ‘One Word Songs’ with Jimmy Fallon

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato leaves fans shocked over her vocal skills on the One Word Songs segment with Jimmy Fallon.

For those unversed, the segment occurred on Fallon’s Tonight Show segment and had fans in fits over their approach to guessing songs like Peaches, Since U Been Gone, Jessie’s Girl, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Baby One More Time.

Check it out below:


