Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Prince Philip’s life instructions after Prince Charles’ hospital visit revealed

Sun, Apr 11, 2021
Prince Philip’s life instructions after Prince Charles’ hospital visit revealed

Prince Philip’s final desire and instruction to Prince Charles regarding funeral arrangements have been brought to light by experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Robert Jobson during his interview with The Mirror. 

He described the interaction between father and son as an “emotional bedside conversation” where the prince consort was "aware he was unlikely to recover after weeks in hospital.”

The “full and frank” royal made it clear to Charles that he wishes to “Die in his own bed” back in Windsor.

