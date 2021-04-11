Queen Elizabeth addresses Prince Philip’s death with heart touching statement

England’s monarch Queen Elizabeth has finally decided to give a public address on the death of her husband and closest confidant Prince Philip.

The queen addressed her husband’s role in her life over on Instagram via a candid portrait shot.

Her words were quoted in a throwback caption and read, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

