Sun Apr 11, 2021
April 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth addresses Prince Philip's death with heart touching statement

Sun, Apr 11, 2021
Queen Elizabeth addresses Prince Philip's death with heart touching statement

England’s monarch Queen Elizabeth has finally decided to give a public address on the death of her husband and closest confidant Prince Philip.

The queen addressed her husband’s role in her life over on Instagram via a candid portrait shot.

Her words were quoted in a throwback caption and read, “He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know.”

Check it out below:


