Prince Philip fiercely protected William and Harry after Diana’s death

Prince Philip had made an emotional vow to his grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry at the time of his daughter-in-law, Princess Diana’s death.



According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh had made sure that that interests of the brothers remain the top priority after they had lost their mother in 1997.

Tony Blair’s former Government relations director, Anji Hunter spoke to Evening Standard and said: “We were all talking about how William and Harry should be involved and suddenly came Prince Philip’s voice.”

“We hadn’t heard from him before, but he was really anguished. ‘It’s about the boys,’ he cried, ‘They’ve lost their mother’.”