close
Sun Apr 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 11, 2021

Prince Philip fiercely protected William and Harry after Diana’s death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 11, 2021

Prince Philip had made an emotional vow to his grandchildren, Prince William and Prince Harry at the time of his daughter-in-law, Princess Diana’s death.

According to reports, the Duke of Edinburgh had made sure that that interests of the brothers remain the top priority after they had lost their mother in 1997.

Tony Blair’s former Government relations director, Anji Hunter spoke to Evening Standard and said: “We were all talking about how William and Harry should be involved and suddenly came Prince Philip’s voice.”

“We hadn’t heard from him before, but he was really anguished. ‘It’s about the boys,’ he cried, ‘They’ve lost their mother’.”

Latest News

More From Entertainment