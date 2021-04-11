Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Dylan Meyer showers her with love on her birthday

American actor Kristen Stewart is marking her birthday with her ladylove Dylan Meyer.

The Twilight actor received an abundance of love from her screenwriter girlfriend as turned 31 on Friday.

Turning to Instagram, Meyer wrote: "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off.”

The two met six years ago on the set of a movie and have been romantically linked since August 2019.



Speaking about her relationship with Meyer, the Spencer actor had said earlier on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show that she “can’t wait to propose.”

"I wanna be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast. I can't say right now because she'll find out. I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do that I don't think … I think it's pretty undeniable,” she said.