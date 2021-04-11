Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez to tie the knot soon?

Do we hear wedding bells for Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez? Latest reports claim that the power couple is looking to tie the knot real soon.



Speaking to Us Weekly, sources revealed that the pair is planning to have an early summer wedding, making it a small and intimate affair.

“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer. They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California,” the insider said.

It was further revealed that the couple want the ceremony to be “small and intimate” as they keep the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, making sure “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe.”

“Ariana and Dalton are beyond obsessed with each other. They spend almost all their time together. He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her,” added the source.