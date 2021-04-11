Bridgerton de-seated as the top show of Netflix by a new popular programme

Historical drama Bridgerton has earned huge success with increasing popularity to become the top Netflix programme of all time. The period drama also helmed the Netflix rating for nearly the entire 2021. However, another most popular programme has taken over as the streamer's top show in 2021, dethroning the Shonda Rhimes production.

Bridgerton spent 19 days in the number one spot on the daily Top 10 charts. The period drama is the only show in Netflix history that has four different non-consecutive streaks in the first place. With 438 points accrued so far this year, Bridgerton has become the most popular show on Netflix in 2021.



The new topper programme that replaced Bridgerton by taking over the top spot on the yearly charts is the familiar children’s program - CoComelon.

CoComelon sneaked into the first-place spot past week with 465 points amassed so far in 2021 alone.

Though Bridgerton is undoubtedly a huge hit with bigger viewership, CoComelon’s number one spot proves longevity is just as important on Netflix.

The current Top 10 for 2021:

CoComelon - 465 points

Bridgerton - 438 points

Ginny & Georgia - 354 points

iCarly - 351 points

Firefly Lane - 238 points

Behind Her Eyes - 199 points

Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio - 195 points

Good Girls - 181 points

Henry Danger - 162 points

Cobra Kai - 157 points