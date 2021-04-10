close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 10, 2021

'Ertugrul Ghazi' to be aired daily in Pakistan

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Saturday shared a good news for the fans of Turkish TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is being aired on Pakistan Television (PTV) with Urdu dubbing.

Taking to Twitter, the senior PTI leader said that PTV would telecast new episodes of "Ertugrul" daily throughout Ramazan.

In another tweet, the politician said that a "Pakistani production will be dubbed in Turkish and aired in Turkey as part of bilateral exchange of knowledge, ideas, talent & content between Pakistani & Turkish entertainment industries."

Latest News

More From Entertainment