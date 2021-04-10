Prince Harry 'upset' he never said goodbye to Prince Philip before his death

Prince Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, Prince Philip

Prince Harry is reeling in pain after the tragic demise of his grandfather Prince Philip mainly because he did not get a chance to say goodbye in-person.



Although the Duke of Sussex is making sure he flies to his family in the UK ahead of Philip's funeral, he feels 'guilty' he never was there to bid farewell.

“Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” a source told Us Weekly.



Although Prince Charles, Harry and William were all alerted by Queen Elizabeth before Philip's passing, William and Harry were both “devastated” by the news, a second source told the outlet.

Despite Philip’s poor health, “the loss was still a surprise,” the insider added.

“The queen wants Harry to be there,” the second source told Us. “Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honour his grandfather, who he had a close bond with.”

After the news of Philip's demise was announced, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, took to the Archewell website to mourn his loss.

“IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness,” their statement read. “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”