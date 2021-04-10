Priyanka Chopra mourns death of Prince Philip: ‘So sad to hear the news today’

Priyanka Chopra mourned the death of Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, who passed away on Friday at Windsor Castle, and said “So sad to hear the news today.”



The Sky Is Pink actress took to Twitter to mourn the demise of Prince Philip.

Priyanka Tweeted, “So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip.”

Prince Philip passed away on Friday morning, the British Royal family confirmed on its official social media handles.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss,” the statement reads.