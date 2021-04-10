close
Sat Apr 10, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 10, 2021
Dwayne Johnson ‘extremely’ excited as he officially kicks off filming of ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, has expressed his excitement as he officially kick-started the filming of his much-awaited movie BLACK ADAM.

He took to Instagram and confirmed the good news.

The Rock wrote “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM”.

He went on to say “Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher.”

The actor further said “We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world.”

“This one is an honor,” he concluded.

