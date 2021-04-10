Dwayne Johnson ‘extremely’ excited as he officially kicks off filming of ‘Black Adam’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, has expressed his excitement as he officially kick-started the filming of his much-awaited movie BLACK ADAM.
He took to Instagram and confirmed the good news.
The Rock wrote “History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you. Officially kicking off DAY 1 of filming our BLACK ADAM”.
He went on to say “Our Director and maestro, Jaume Collet-Serra. Our Academy Award nominee (Joker), Director of Photography, Lawrence Sher.”
The actor further said “We have an all star production crew - incredibly talented, galvanized, committed and focused to raise the bar and deliver something SPECIAL for the world.”
“This one is an honor,” he concluded.