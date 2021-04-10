Prince Philip's funeral to bring William, Harry face to face for first time since rift

Prince Philip's funeral will have William and Harry coming together for the first time since fallout

Prince Philip's funeral has prompted Prince William and Harry to come face to face after their intense rift following Megxit.



The two brothers, who had a fallour after Harry left the royal family for good, will reunite for the first time in more than a year at grandfather Prince Philip's funeral due next Saturday.



According to royal sources, the funeral will be heavily laden with emotions, for more reasons than one.

William, who is still reeling from the repurcussions of Harry's bombshell tell-all with CBS host Oprah Winfrey, is 'heartbroken,' after Harry said his father, Prince Charles, and brother are trapped in the royal family.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed Harry is 'doing his best' to fly to the UK to be by his family's side at this hour of need.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex's return to UK is eminent for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which will be closed off from public attendance due to the ongoing pandemic.

Harry, according to a media outlet, would face the prospect of at least five days in quarantine if he returns to the UK for funeral, unless he gets an exemption.

As his wife, Meghan Markle, is pregnant with their second child and is expected to give birth during the summer, some commentators say it is more likely that Harry would make the journey from Santa Barbara, California alone for the service of Queen Elizabeth's late husband.