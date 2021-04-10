Taylor Swift re-recorded version of 'Fearless' tops US Apple Music albums chart

Renowned singer Taylor Swift's re-recorded version of her 2008 album 'Fearless' has reached No. 1 on the US Apple Music Top Albums chart in less than 24 hours.



Swift's Fearless is the first of six albums that she intends to re-record and release as a way to reacquire creative control of her music following the sale of her past catalog 'without her knowledge.'



The latest version to her sophomore LP had a lot to live up to considering the original would garner her very first Grammy win for Album Of The Year.

On Thursday, the pop superstar took to social media and marked the the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) at midnight as she wrote: 'It was the night things changed. Fearless (Taylor's Version) is out now'.

Taylor Swift also added a throwback image of herself onstage playing guitar for her followers.

In the lead up, Taylor Swift released the first single --- Love Story (Taylor's Version), the re-recorded version of her original 2008 rendition, as well as two new tracks -- You All Over Me with Maren Morris and Mr. Perfectly Fine.