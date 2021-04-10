Demi Lovato, Glee cast share fond memories about Naya Rivera

The virtual event of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards has turned out to be an emotional reunion of the star cast of the Glee television series as they spoke fondly about the cherished memories they have about their late co-star Naya Rivera.

Beginning the segment to tribute her co-star, Demi recalled the fond memories she has from over a decade ago when she performed the Dani character, a girlfriend to Santana played Naya Rivera in Fox television music series Glee.



Naya Rivera passed away in a tragic boating accident last summer in July. The actress, with her openly lesbian character Santana, is considered a force behind the continued evolution of LGBTQ+ representation.

After Demi’s introductory words, the Glee cast members, including Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenna Ushkowitz also spoke about her on Zoom. Besides kinds words and favourite shared memories by Naya Rivera’s co-star, a touching letter from her mother Yolanda Previtire also was read during the episode.

"Naya would be honored to receive this recognition," her mother has written. "When I was told that Santana would be a lesbian, she called me to let me know and I asked her how did she feel about that. And she said, 'I feel great about it.' Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ+ community."

Naya Rivera’s mother said, "Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice. I don't believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other. Thank you, GLAAD for keeping my daughter's legacy alive."

Watch the Glee cast's special reunion here:





