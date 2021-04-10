Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay homage to late Prince Philip: 'You will be greatly missed'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared their special tribute to the late Prince Philip, who breathed his last at the age of 99 on Friday ( April 9).

Harry and Meghan posted a statement on their Archewell’s website following the demise of the Duke of Sussex’s grandfather, saying: 'You will be greatly missed'.

The statement on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's homepage reads in white amid a gray background."IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021."

The couple added: "THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE…YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED."



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement comes after the palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to repost Queen Elizabeth II's statement:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement reads alongside a black-and-white portrait of Philip.

Prince Harry is expected to return to UK for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral.⁠