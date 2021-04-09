close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

US TV host called out for blaming Meghan Markle for Prince Philip's death

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021

Meghan Markle became  top hashtag trend on Twitter after Prince Philip's death was announced by the British Royal Family.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth  died at the age of 99.

Shortly after his death, haters blamed the Duchess of Sussex  for the death of the Duke of Edinburg  while  the fans of the former American actress defended her  on Twitter.

TV host Brian Kilmeade was called out by users for blaming Philip's death on Meghan Markle.

Here's a collection of some tweets:

 




Latest News

More From Entertainment