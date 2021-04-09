US TV host called out for blaming Meghan Markle for Prince Philip's death

Meghan Markle became top hashtag trend on Twitter after Prince Philip's death was announced by the British Royal Family.

The husband of Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 99.

Shortly after his death, haters blamed the Duchess of Sussex for the death of the Duke of Edinburg while the fans of the former American actress defended her on Twitter.

TV host Brian Kilmeade was called out by users for blaming Philip's death on Meghan Markle.



Here's a collection of some tweets:











