Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may miss Prince Philip's funeral for this reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were surely left saddened by Prince Philip’s death.



A source has said that the Duke of Sussex will do "the utmost" to be present to mourn his grandfather with the rest of the family.

However, keeping in light of the current travel regulations along with Meghan’s pregnancy, it may be impossible for the Sussexes to attend the funeral.

Regulations state that people arriving from the US must self-isolate for 10 days at a hotel or a private residence as well as take two Covid-19 tests prior to their arrival.

UK government guidelines state: "If you’re travelling to England you must either quarantine in the place you’re staying or in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"What you need to do depends on where you travel in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

"You must also get two coronavirus tests after you arrive in England. You’ll need to book these before you travel."

Regarding the Duchess of Sussex, traveling will depend on doctor’s advice as the couple’s little girl is expected to arrive in the summer.

Speaking about Harry's possible return to the UK, a source told the Daily Mail.com: "Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family."

"He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.

"Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go."