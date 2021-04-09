close
Fri Apr 09, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 9, 2021

Buckingham Palace turns pitch black in memory of Prince Philip

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Apr 09, 2021
Buckingham Palace turns pitch black in memory of Prince Philip

In memory of Prince Philip’s passing the official website for Buckingham Palace has turned black.

According to the notice, “The official website of the Royal Family is temporarily unavailable while appropriate changes are made.”

Underneath this notice is a letter announcing his demise and it reads “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Friday, 9 April 2021”

Latest News

More From Entertainment