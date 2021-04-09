Ariana Grande planning to tie the knot this summer

Ariana Grande who is engaged to Dalton Gomez might be having an early, intimate summer wedding

Ariana Grande's fans are delighted to know that she is planning to settle down and tie the knot this summer.



The songstress who is engaged to Dalton Gomez might be having an early, intimate summer wedding.

According to sources cited by Us Weekly, Ari and her real estate agent fiance are planning to wed in just months.

“Ariana and Dalton’s wedding will happen early summer,” an insider told the outlet. “They have been looking at venues in a few different cities but are most likely choosing California.”

Grande and Gomez want a “very small and intimate affair.”

The duo is wary of the COVID-19 outbreak and is making sure “nothing will officially happen until it’s safe.”

“Ariana and Dalton are beyond obsessed with each other. They spend almost all their time together. He loves to dote on her [and] he just makes her really happy. All of Ariana’s friends and family love him for her,” the source said.



Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged to each other on December 20, 2020.