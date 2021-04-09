Victoria and David Beckham take family to the Caribbean for an amazing getaway

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham enjoyed their family getaway at Turks and Caicos during the Easter break.



The celebrity couple flown their family, including Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz, to their favorite island for having fun together.



The famous family were all smiles as the spent quality time together at a beach.

They have kept the trip low-key on their social media channels, they were photographed on the island of Providenciales, known locally as Provo.



In pictures shared by a media outlet, David can be seen on the beach with his sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 and Brooklyn, 22.

In other snaps, the Beckhams' eldest son can be seen getting cozy with fiancée Nicola while brother Cruz captured the moment on camera.



Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper were nowhere to be seen in the pictures, which were posted by Brooklyn and Nicola from their destination.