Jennifer Lopez's exes Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony lavish praise on her

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has been in high-profile relationships. Her former boyfriends paid tribute to her as the Let’s Get Loud singer is all set to grace an entertainment magazine.

The 51-year-old’s exes Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck shared their views and behind-the-scenes reality of the pop star as she graced the cover of InStyle for May.

Anthony paid tribute to the singer saying she is one of the most driven people he has ever seen. “She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met,” he pointed out.

“When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

Anthony and Lopez were married from 2004 to 2014 and share twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer Lopez was in a relationship with Hollywood star Ben Affleck, who applauds her saying, “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

Ben and Lopez worked on “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl” after they started seeing each other in 2002.

Ben Affleck lavished praises on his former girlfriend, saying, “She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business. She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.”