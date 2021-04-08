Meet the actress who played Dogan Alp's wife in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul'

Ezgi Esma Tümen essayed the role of Dogan Alp's wife in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" in the second and third season of the popular TV series.

Ezgi is best known to international fans for her role as Banu Çiçek in the historical series.



The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the season two and three of the historical TV series.

She often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram where she is followed by thousands of people.

Check out her latest picture below:








