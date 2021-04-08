Meghan Markle ‘hated’ playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton: report

Meghan Markle’s qualms with playing second fiddle to Kate Middleton brought forward by experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Tom Quinn during a Channel 5 documentary titled Meghan & Harry: Two Troubled Years.

In It Mr. Quinn suggests the couples’ issues began over Nottingham Cottage, "It's in the grounds of Kensington Palace, and it's quite small. It's tiny compared to the enormous double apartment that Kate and William have.”

"It was being pointed out to them in no uncertain terms that they weren't in the first division, because that place is held by William and Kate. Inevitably that led to friction.”

The problem started bubbling to the surface once Meghan realized the fixed hierarchy within the palace because “In Meghan's world, if you're determined enough, you can get to the top. But Meghan can't, she can't get to the top whatever she does."