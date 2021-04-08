close
Thu Apr 08, 2021
BTS's Suga reveals one thing he cannot handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga reveals one thing he cannot handle since shoulder surgery

BTS’s Suga recently sat down for a candid chat and let ARMYs in on the one thing he can no longer handle since having shoulder surgery.

The singer shed light on it all during a V Live stream and admitted that caffeine is one thing his body cannot tolerate anymore.

Suga was quoted saying, “I tried it, and it made my heart beat too fast, and I felt nauseated. It went on the entire day.”

Given this change, he has turned towards decaffeinated coffe and admits decaffeinated coffee doesn’t taste different” from what he used to chug in the past. 

