Thu Apr 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

Prince William made Kate Middleton ‘audition’ for her royal role before marriage

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Apr 08, 2021

Becoming a new member of the British royal family is no piece of cake but the rules and traditions in place by the Firm are oftentimes too bizarre to handle.

A royal expert has brought to light how Kate Middleton was “auditioned” by Prince William prior to their marriage, to see if she fits the role of a senior royal.

Speaking on ITV’s The Day Will and Kate Got Married, royal expert Robert Lacey explained how William judged his then future wife to see if she had what it takes to handle the royal pressure.

Lacey said: “It's been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role. And I think there's a truth to that.”

“William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well,” he said.

The couple, who has been together since nearly two decades now, will mark their tenth anniversary this month. 

