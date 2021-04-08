Sophie Turner reacts to Taylor Swift as she drops song about her ex Joe Jonas

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and music icon Taylor Swift finally weighed in on whether her song 'Mr Perfectly Fine' is about Joe Jonas or not, and their sweet exchange set tongue wagging.

Taylor Swift dropped a surprise new single 'Mr Perfectly Fine' from her unreleased vault of songs on Wednesday.

The lyrics of the song , which was written in 2008, possibly suggest that the song was all about Taylor‘s ex Joe Jonas, according to some fans.

Joe‘s wife Sophie Turner reacted to the song on her Instagram and wrote: "It’s not a bop," showing no hard feelings over the very old song possibly being about her hubby.

The singer also responded to Sophie’s story and penned: "Forever bending the knee for the queen of the North." Soon after the exchange took place, Joe Jonas was trending on Twitter thanks to his mention by the two ladies.

Back in May 2019, The 29-year-old singer shared her regrets about her relationship with Joe during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Swift was responding to a question about her most rebellious moment as a teenager. She said: "Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there."

Taylor Swift, during the show, said: "I am not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18." She revealed about Joe Jonas while talking about the split.