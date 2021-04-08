Joshua Henry, Broadway Star, blessed with twins

Broadway Star Joshua Henry and his sweet wife Cathryn have welcomed twins Max and Leo Henry on Sunday.

The pair, who also share 3-year-old son Samson Peter, shared the happy news on on Instagram with an adorable family photo, showing the couple holding their newborns.

"Max and Leo Henry came into our lives on 3/21/21 Cathryn is my hero and I couldn't be more in awe of her. Everyone is healthy, love is all around and we are living that growth life," Joshua Henry wrote.

He continued: "Thank you for all the love and encouraging words/prayers as we go on this new adventure. Good times ahead."

In another post, Henry shared a throwback of himself holding his firstborn, son Samson Peter, now 3, in the hospital.

Henry announced the pregnancy news on social media in October, sharing a photo of their son. The picture showed Samson sitting on a staircase, flanked by two identical plush baby dolls, wearing a shirt that reads "BIG BRO OF TWINS."