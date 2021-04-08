Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick's romance beams during a new date

Amelia Hamlin and her boyfriend Scott Disick gave their romance another sweet push as they appeared in color coordinated outfits on Wednesday in Miami.

The 19-year-old model was so in tune with her reality star boyfriend. The couple made things official earlier this year after sparking a romance during the pandemic.

The charming supermodel donned a sheer floral bikini cover-up to match his boyfriend's electric orange shirt as the new lovebirds made their way back to the hotel in South Beach.



Scott and Amelia first sparked relationship rumors last year while attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party in West Hollywood, and have since enjoyed the life of leisure together.

She previously dated Mercer Wiederhorn, and Scott's past relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is still a storyline on Keeping Up With The Kardashians as he co-parents his three children with the reality star.

Amelia showed off her fantastic figure as she rocked a skin-tight outfit, featuring a zebra print and bright orange and red flowers on while enjoying a romantic date with her boyfriend.



Scott Disick was also feeling the Miami heat as he stepped out wearing a vibrant orange button-down shirt and black shorts with his new lovelady Amelia Hamlin.