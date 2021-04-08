Kim Kardashian's new post suggests she needs not Kanye West to bring up their children

close
Wed Apr 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 8, 2021

Kim Kardashian appeared to be a great mom as she lovingly cradled her three-year-old daughter Chicago in a sweet new Instagram album she posted on Wednesday.

The 'Keeping Up With Kardashians' star showed off mummy-baby  love as she  scooped her little girl up into her arms where the toddler could be seen enjoying the moment.

The 40-year-old global sensation seemingly proved that   she would  affectionately bring up their kids even after her possible split from Kanye West.

The sweet baby Chicago could also be seen standing in front of KUWTK beauty in the shallows as the duo enjoyed a day out at a breathtaking beach hideaway.

'My twin forever!' gushed Kim in her caption presumably in reference to the fact she and Chicago were in matching swimwear.

Kim Kardashian shares her four children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one, with her estranged husband Kanye West.

