Wed Apr 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Meet the actress who plays Ural Bey's wife in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' season 3

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Colpan Hatun's character is introduced in the third season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is currently being aired on PTV.

Colpan, the wife of Ural Bey, is played by  Gülçin Santırcıoğlu, a veteran Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.

The actress was recently left devastated by the  death of a friend  Luran Ahmeti due to  coronavirus.

According to Turkish media, Ahmeti, an Albanian origin actor who appeared on may Turkish films and dramas, died of coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram , the actress shared a picture of the deceased and wrote, "It can't be real .. ahhhh ... i got hurt."



