Meet the actress who plays Ural Bey's wife in 'Dirilis:Ertugrul' season 3

Colpan Hatun's character is introduced in the third season of "Dirilis:Ertugrul" which is currently being aired on PTV.
Colpan, the wife of Ural Bey, is played by Gülçin Santırcıoğlu, a veteran Turkish actor who is followed by thousands of people on social media.
The actress was recently left devastated by the death of a friend Luran Ahmeti due to coronavirus.
According to Turkish media, Ahmeti, an Albanian origin actor who appeared on may Turkish films and dramas, died of coronavirus.
Taking to Instagram , the actress shared a picture of the deceased and wrote, "It can't be real .. ahhhh ... i got hurt."