Piers Morgan vows to ask Meghan Markle ‘real questions’: ‘Why calls yourself a Duchess?’

Piers Morgan has come forward with a threatening take on Meghan Markle’s claims against the royal family and believes he’d like to probe her with “more difficult questions” should they ever speak.



In his interview with Extra the royal commentator admitted, "I would say to Meghan Markle, ‘Look, sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview ... and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims.”

"But let me ask you a wider question, which is this: If you hate the royal family that much, why do you keep your royal titles? Why do you keep calling yourself the Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Why would you do that if it's just not to make millions and millions of dollars? And playing the victim as you do is, frankly, nauseating."

