Regé-Jean Page's expresses gratitude for the love after quitting 'Bridgerton'

Regé-Jean Page has thanked his fans and the show for the abundance of love and support

All hell broke loose after it was announced that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning for the second season of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

After the outpour of love and messages expressing disappointment about his exit, the actor has thanked his fans and the show for the abundance of love and support.

Turning to his Twitter, Page, who played the Duke of Hastings on the show, wrote: "Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing.”

The actor wrote the message retweeting the original exit announcement from the official Bridgerton Twitter account, which read: "While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer -- more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear,” it added.