Gal Gadot allegedly suffered verbal abuse at the hands of Joss Whedon

Gal Gadot was amongst the many who were allegedly abused by Joss Whedon

Infamous Hollywood director Joss Whedon is making headlines once again after reports emerged that he abused actor Gal Gadot.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonder Woman star was amongst the many who were allegedly abused by the Buffy creator.

As per the source cited by THR, Gadot was forced to say lines by Whedon which was uncomfortable saying after which he threatened to destroy her career.

The portal also quoted an on-set witness saying that following one of their clashes, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal.”

“He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie,” the source said.

It was further revealed that the dispute eventually led to a sit-down with then Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara.

In a statement issued to THR regarding the feud, Gadot said: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”