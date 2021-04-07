Kanye West's documentary, spanning over two decades of life, sells to Netflix for $30m

Kanye West documentary series, which is spanning over 20 years of the rapper's life and work, has landed at Netflix.

The untitled documentary is set to premiere on the streaming giant later this year which will reportedly include the early years of Kanye's career in Chicago, the death of his mother Donda West, his foray into the fashion industry and his 2020 presidential run.



Last month, a media outlet reported that Kim Kardashian's husband is now worth $6.6 billion mainly thanks to his successful Yeezy brand.



On the other hand, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian was named to the billionaires club by Forbes on Tuesday.



Kanye West's new documentary, which took 21 years in the making, is all about his story on his own terms. Netflix has reportedly spent around $30 million to acquire the feature being put together by Ye collaborators Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah.