Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first Netflix project centers on the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first produced series Netflix titled Heart of Invictus which will reportedly give sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's company revealed the project would focus on athletes competing in the Invictus Games for injured veterans in The Hague in 2022.

Harry will reportedly appear on camera and serve as an executive producer. The producers of the Oscar-winning short documentary The White Helmets will direct and produce the series.

The multi-episode documentary series is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Harry and Meghan's Archewell Productions revealed that the series will provide behind-the-scenes stories of athletes and organisers as they prepare for the event, which has been delayed until next spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.