Tue Apr 06, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Friends co-star Paul Rudd's 52nd birthday in a romantic way

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Jennifer Aniston doubled Paul Rudd's bliss as she and Mark Ruffalo wished him on his 52nd birthday on Tuesday. 

The 'Friends' alum  took to her Instagram story to share her special tribute to him on his auspicious day, saying: 'You Don't age. 

Aniston shared a never-before-seen photo of  herself with him and wrote:  "Happy birthday #PaulRudd, You don't age, which is weird - but we celebrate you anyway". She also added  three red heart emojis in end.

Rudd turned 52 on Tuesday (April 6)  and some of his close friends just can't get over how young he looks. 

The 'Ant-Man' star was  quite happy to receive  sweet birthday tributes from Jennifer Aniston and Mark Ruffalo. They poked fun at Rudd's suspiciously graceful aging.

The 53-year-old Avengers actorwrote: "Happy birthday, Paul Rudd! Did I find the secret behind your eternal youth?" 

Jennifer, 52,  posted another snap, showing her with her them both  next to each other in bed with a blanket pulled above their noses.

Jennifer Aniston wrote over the photos: 'I love you!!!'. She also posted a blooper of the two in the 2012 film Wanderlust. The pair starred in the 1998 film The Object of My Affection and co-starred in Friends together.

