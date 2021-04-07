close
Tue Apr 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 7, 2021

Beyonce surprises Todrick Hall with rare appearance at his birthday party

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Apr 07, 2021

Pop diva Beyonce does not like to go out but the Lemonade singer made a surprise musical appearance in her statement getup at a  birthday party of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Todrick Hall.

It was a Monday night event in Los Angeles held by the choreographer to celebrate his 36th birthday. Taking to the Instagram Story, YouTuber Young Ezee posted a short clip where the surprise arrival of Queen Bey is captured.

She is seen greeting the crowd who are left surprised by Queen Bey.

She performed dressed in a gold, corseted leotard with a huge bow over the rear and matching metallic gold heels. Beyonce gave Todrick the biggest surprise of his life when she sauntered into the celebrators taking them off their guard.

Young Ezee captioned the video, “Not @Beyoncé showing up and showing out.”

The clip shows excited Todrick running toward Beyonce and hugging her tightly with the jubilant crowd cheering and chanting.

Latest News

More From Entertainment