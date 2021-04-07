Lizzo becomes a BTS fan, finds Jimin "hilarious, fierce and beautiful"

With her music replete with the grand message of self-love and self-acceptance, American singer Lizzo finds it common with Korean music band BTS. The singer said she loves BTS.

Earlier, it was the BTS members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook who acknowledged that they are great Lizzo fans. Reciprocating the respect from the Korean musicians, the 32-year-old rapper said in a recent Instagram Live that she is a fan of the Korean band.



The singer took questions from her fans on April 4. One of her fans questioned her if she likes BTS. Lizzo straight up said, “‘Do you like BTS?’ I do like BTS.”

“My sister loves, my sister is in the ARMY and she introduced me to BTS.”

The Truth Hurts hitmaker showered praise on BTS, saying, “I think they’re extremely talented. It’s mind blowing. And funny when you like really get to know everyone’s individual personalities.”

Lizzo made a special mention of Jimin, saying, ““I love Jimin.”



“I think Jimin is hilarious. And like, fierce. And beautiful.”

Watch Lizzo's reactions when she first heard BTS music in 2019:



