Prince Harry 'won't back down' until royal family apologises to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry will not rest until his family in the UK shows remorse for the way Meghan Markle was treated

The Duke of Sussex will not rest until his family in the UK shows remorse for the way Meghan was given an unfair treatment.

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this," said a royal insider to Us Weekly.



"He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family," the souce said.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made some serious claims against the royal family, while also accusing one member of having concerns over how dark 'Archie's skin colour might be.'

Their claims rocked the monarchy and sent shockwaves across the world.

The official statement from Buckingham Palace said revelations made by Meghan and Harry “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."