Rita Wilson reveals she and Tom Hanks are still waiting to get COVID-19 vaccine

Rita Wilson reveals she and Tom Hanks are still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

American actor and singer Rita Wilson and husband Tom Hanks were one of the first few celebrities to have been diagnosed with COVID-19 last year at the start of the pandemic.

Over a year later, as the vaccine roll-out begins across the globe, the Sleepless In Seattle star revealed that she and her husband are still not vaccinated against the potentially life-threatening disease.

Speaking to Today, Wilson explained why they have yet to receive their shots: "How about hearing this for the first time in your life: 'You're not old enough.’ It's like, 'OK, I'll take that!'"

"But we are in line now because so many people are vaccinated and they're opening up to the next tier,” she said.

She also spoke about how finding out the two had antibodies “was extraordinary because you knew you had some protection. That's why the vaccine is also helping people."

"To witness people hugging each other for the first time in a year, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, people hugging their parents, there's nothing like that. That is truly a gift,” she said.