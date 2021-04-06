Rihanna dances around as she graces Stop Asian Hate march in New York City

Music sensation Rihanna showed her support to the Asian-American community as she powered the Stop Asian Hate March with her presence in New York City on Sunday.

The Diamonds hitmaker danced in the streets of the Big Apple with an aim to bring awareness toward putting an end to the increased rates of hate crimes against the Asian community in recent months.



The 33-year-old singer was joined by her assistant, Tina Truong, who shared the details about their outing on her Instagram.

The marches was organized in the wake of a mass shooting which left six Asian woman dead at three Georgia massage parlors last month.

Asian Americans have questioned how to deal with a recent wave of assaults - many on the elderly - that coincided with the pandemic

One side of the neon sign read 'Hate = Racism Against God' while the other said '#StopAsianHate' and Rihanna proudly held it up as drivers passing by honked in support.



Tina also documented a hilarious moment when a fellow marcher asked for Rihanna's Instagram not knowing that he was actually talking to the renowned singer.