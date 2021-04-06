close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2021

Rihanna dances around as she graces Stop Asian Hate march in New York City

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Music sensation Rihanna showed her support to the Asian-American community as she powered the Stop Asian Hate March with her presence in New York City on Sunday.

The Diamonds hitmaker danced in the streets of the Big Apple with an aim to bring awareness toward putting an end to the increased rates of hate crimes against the Asian community in recent months.

The 33-year-old singer was joined by her assistant, Tina Truong, who shared the details about their outing on her Instagram.

The  marches was organized in the wake of a mass shooting which left six Asian woman dead at three Georgia massage parlors last month.

Asian Americans have questioned how to deal with a recent wave of assaults - many on the elderly - that coincided with the pandemic

One side of the neon sign read 'Hate = Racism Against God' while the other said '#StopAsianHate' and Rihanna proudly held it up as drivers passing by honked in support.

Tina also documented a hilarious moment when a fellow marcher asked for Rihanna's Instagram not knowing that he was actually talking to the renowned singer.

Latest News

More From Entertainment