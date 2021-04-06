close
Mon Apr 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 6, 2021

'Meghan Markle's 17 claims proven to be untrue or exaggerated'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Piers Morgan has lashed out at Meghan Markle in his first TV interview since quitting Good Morning Britain following sharing his thoughts about Oprah interview.

The former presenter of GMB Piers Morgan has claimed that 17 allegations made by the Duchess of Sussex in her explosive interview with Oprah have "proven to be untrue or exaggerated."

Piers said that he was an "outrage" as she "didn't believe" Meghan and he wasn't "allowed to have an opinion" as he suggested that he had to leave GMB because his views were difficult for the producers.

"17 different claims by the pair of them have now been proven to be either completely untrue, or massively exaggerated or unprovable."

Piers Morgan 'wasn't allowed opinion' as he spoke over GMB backlash in first TV interview. Piers continued: "I didn't believe Meghan Markle, a huge furore erupted through the day.

