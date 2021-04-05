Saudi Arabia issues new coronavirus rules for pilgrims, visitors

Masjid al-Haram. Photo: Worldfortravel.com.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Monday said that only those people who have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus will be allowed to enter the two Holy Mosques.

According to Saudi Arabian media, the new rules were issued by the country's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. According to the new terms and conditions, the vaccination rule will apply to Umrah pilgrims, visitors, and those who wish to pray in the Two Holy Mosques.

The ministry further said that the new guidelines will come into effect from the 1st of Ramazan.

The ministry clarified that any person who wishes to visit the two holy mosques for the purpose of Umrah or offering prayers must have received both the shots of the vaccine, otherwise, they will not be allowed to enter the mosques.

Visitors and pilgrims will be able to choose the date and time of their visit to the mosques contingent upon strict adherence to the coronavirus protocols, the ministry said, as reported by Geo.tv.