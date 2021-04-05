Jodie Foster stresses importance of portraying strong female characters on-screen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Jodie Foster stressed on the significance of taking up strong-headed female characters in films.
The actress/director said when she debuted in the 60s it was only her and a 'bunch of guys.'
“From when I was growing up in the late ‘60s to now, obviously things have changed. The biggest thing that has changed is there were never any other woman; it was just me and a bunch of guys.
"Every producer, director, technician was a man. I never saw any other woman, until sometimes in the ‘80s when things started changing. Filmmaking became a lot more diverse,” shared Foster.
Apart from acting, Foster has also helmed films like Little Man Tate (1991), Money Monster (2016).
“There are a lot more female directors now, that’s the most dramatic change that has happened,” she added.
“Even in the roles where the women weren’t that strong, I made them stronger. I don’t think watching a film about somebody who doesn’t have an opinion and blends into the word work, are that interesting. So, I guess I avoided it,” she admitted.