Video: Misbah ul Haq's wife gives us major paragliding goals

Screenshot of Uzma Khan's video.

Former Pakistani team captain, Misbah ul Haq's wife, Uzma Khan, gave us major paragliding goals as she shared her recent experience on Twitter.

Uzma, who is a professional painter, can be seen flying high in the mountains while she conveniently captured her experience on camera.

Soon after she shared her video on the micro-blogging site, the users were seen admiring her sporting spirits.