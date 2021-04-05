Gillian Anderson thanks ex Peter Morgan after winning SAG Award for ‘The Crown’

American actor Gillian Anderson beat her own costars at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday and took home the top prize.

The 52-year-old was given the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her performance as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, for which she even beat out her fellow costars, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin as well.

Accepting the honour, Anderson said: "To Queenie Olivia, you have won every award under the sun, and to Emma, you deserve this along with me for such a mature and accomplished performance.”

"And to the entire Crown ensemble, who in my eyes does not get enough attention for all the depth that you bring to every episode,” she said.

She also thanked her ex-boyfriend and creator of the show, Peter Morgan, saying: "And last, but never least, Peter Morgan for creating so many multidimensional roles for all us actors to sink our teeth into and win awards for. Thank you, thank you, thank you."