Kristen Stewart spotted with Prince William, Harry’s characters as she nails Diana’s avatar

American actor Kristen Stewart is dropping jaws with her Princess Diana avatar yet again.



New photos from the sets of Spencer have emerged, showing the Twilight star emulating the late Princess of Wales with the resemblance between the two women leaving fans spellbound.

In the new photos, the 30-year-old could be seen with two younger actors who played the parts of Diana and Prince Charles’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Stewart could be seen rocking a casual look, wearing a pair of light-wash, high-waisted jeans, a t-shirt tucked in and oversized blazer paired with a baseball cap.

Earlier speaking about the project, Stewart had said, per People: "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.”

"It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name; Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” she said.