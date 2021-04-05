SAG Awards 2021: Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett to fight for a win

Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett will go up against each other at ritzy Hollywood event Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 (SAGA) on Sunday afternoon.

Both the stars are nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series.



Nicole has been nominated for her work in HBO's gripping drama The Undoing. While Cate earned nod for her portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly in Mrs America.

The two women will go up against heavy-hitters for the gong including Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit and Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere.



The SAG Awards are usually viewed as a barometer for which stars are hot for an upcoming Oscar win, given SAG members are often members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.



This year, streaming services once again dominate most of the categories with the usual popular series up for award contention.



